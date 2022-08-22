Non-profit organization assists GCSO protect their K9 officer

GEORGETOWN, S.C. – Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is adding another layer of protection for their K9 officer.

K9 Dukat has received a bullet and stab protective vest to keep him safe in the line of duty. The vest was a donation from a non-profit organization, Vested Interest in K9s.

The organization, which began in 2009, said its mission is “to provide bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States.”

All body armor is custom fitted, made in the U.S. and is National Institute of Justice certified.

To date, Vested Interests in K9s has given 4,740 vests to K9s in every state costing them nearly $7 million. Private and Corporate donations keep their mission possible.

The K9 vests can cost anywhere between $1,744 and $2,283 each, weigh an average of 4.5 lbs and comes with a five-year warranty.

The non-profit helps U.S. dogs 20 months and older that are actively employed and certified with law enforcement or related agencies.

As for K9 Dukat, his vest includes an embroidered message that reads “This gift of protection provided by Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.”

