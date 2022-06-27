Missing Florence County woman now considered endangered; investigators continue extensive search

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Florence County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to ask the community for help in the search for a missing woman.

Sylvia Brooks, 63, of Effingham has been missing for over a week.

Authorities said she was last seen in the early morning hours of Sunday, June 19 at her home on Cherry Johnson Road.

The sheriff’s office said it believes she walked away from her home.

Because of underlying health concerns which include diabetes, autism and hypertension, investigators believe Brooks is endangered.

They said there have been extensive searches for her from the ground and the air.

She is described as 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighing about 200 pounds.

Anyone with information on Brooks’ whereabouts is asked to contact investigators at 843-665-2121, ext. 395.

