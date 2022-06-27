Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Missing Florence County woman now considered endangered; investigators continue extensive search

Sylvia Brooks
Sylvia Brooks(Source: Florence County Sheriff's Office)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 11:08 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Florence County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to ask the community for help in the search for a missing woman.

Sylvia Brooks, 63, of Effingham has been missing for over a week.

Authorities said she was last seen in the early morning hours of Sunday, June 19 at her home on Cherry Johnson Road.

The sheriff’s office said it believes she walked away from her home.

Because of underlying health concerns which include diabetes, autism and hypertension, investigators believe Brooks is endangered.

They said there have been extensive searches for her from the ground and the air.

She is described as 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighing about 200 pounds.

Anyone with information on Brooks’ whereabouts is asked to contact investigators at 843-665-2121, ext. 395.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews at scene of Myrtle Beach area water rescue
1 dead after incident with alligator in Myrtle Beach area, police say
Two-alarm fire damages buildings, vehicles in Surfside Beach
Police: 91-year-old North Myrtle Beach woman found dead in Lumberton, no foul play suspected
Crash closes lane on Highway 9, crews say
Crews respond to dumpster fire at Tanger Outlets on Highway 501
Crews respond to dumpster fire at Tanger Outlets on Highway 501

Latest News

.
VIDEO: ‘We want books in the hand of children:’ Horry County nonprofit encourages education for kids in rural areas
North Carolina man died after being pulled from ocean in Myrtle Beach, coroner’s office says
Crews at scene of Myrtle Beach area water rescue
Coroner’s office: 75-year-old man killed in alligator attack in Myrtle Beach area
In arrest order, Jewayne Price, 22, Marquise Robinson, 20, and Amari Smith, 21.
Third Columbiana Centre shooting suspect arrested