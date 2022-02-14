County looks to lock down site for Rural Civic Center

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) -For six years Horry County has been working on bringing an arena to the area to be used for equestrian and agriculture events from rodeos to cattle auctions.

The main focus now is finding where to build the arena.

According to Horry County Council member Johnny Vaught, the committee originally considered about five different sites and now are considering the price and location of each.

“We’re right now in negotiations, and I guess what you would call a due-diligence stage,” said Vaught. “So, that once we get those details worked out and so the appraisal that can come up with what we can afford to pay and that kind of thing. Then we’ll be ready to move ahead because we are ready to move on this.”

The county also believes this facility will attract more people to the area, other than vacationing in the Grand Strand.

“We’ve been relying on that Atlantic ocean over there for all of our economy, basically, we’ve got some businesses going on and all that, but we’ve been relying just on the Atlantic ocean,” said Vaught. “And there’s only so much square feet on the Atlantic. You can only build so many high-rises over there and restaurants and that sort of thing, so what we’re trying to do is offer people an alternative.”

A $400,000 power tax that Horry Electric gives to the county each year will help to pay for the rural civic arena, but the total cost of the facility hasn’t been determined at this time.

Councilman Al Allen said details on another public meeting for this project will be announced on Feb. 15 at the county council meeting. He expects the public meeting will be held sometime the following week.

