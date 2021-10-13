1 dead after Florence County shooting, coroner says

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – One person has died after a shooting in Florence County earlier this week.

Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken said the shooting happened Monday afternoon on McMillan Lane in Florence.

Deputies with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office had responded to the area after reports of gunshots with a victim, who was taken to the hospital for treatment.

von Lutcken said the victim, identified as 47-year-old Stevenson Lemont Bailey, died after arriving at the hospital.

An autopsy is scheduled to take place at the Medical University of South Carolina later this week.

Further details on the shooting were limited as of Wednesday afternoon.

