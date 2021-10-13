Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

1 dead after Florence County shooting, coroner says

Florence County deputies responded to a shots fired call along McMillan Lane in Florence County...
Florence County deputies responded to a shots fired call along McMillan Lane in Florence County on Monday night.(Source: WMBF News)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – One person has died after a shooting in Florence County earlier this week.

Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken said the shooting happened Monday afternoon on McMillan Lane in Florence.

Deputies with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office had responded to the area after reports of gunshots with a victim, who was taken to the hospital for treatment.

von Lutcken said the victim, identified as 47-year-old Stevenson Lemont Bailey, died after arriving at the hospital.

An autopsy is scheduled to take place at the Medical University of South Carolina later this week.

Further details on the shooting were limited as of Wednesday afternoon.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sherrie Todd
Horry County Schools agrees to settle board member’s lawsuit for $260K
Gabby Petito, 22, was found dead in Teton County, Wyoming, in September. The FBI determined her...
Coroner: Gabby Petito strangled, died 3-4 weeks before found
Jacquelynn Spivey
S.C. woman who caused crash that killed man was impaired by Adderall, solicitor says
A proud father and husband, 58-year-old Vincent Konidare loved riding his motorcycle, being...
Fully vaccinated man dies from COVID-19 after month in hospital
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control is updating the guidance it...
SC Health Dept. updates COVID-19 guidelines for schools

Latest News

Authorities say they have identified several suspects believed to be responsible for a deadly...
Authorities identify several suspects in deadly shooting outside Marlboro County nightclub
FILE - In this June 18, 2015 file photo, Charleston, S.C., shooting suspect Dylann Storm Roof...
Dylann Roof’s request to reconsider recusal is denied
Michael Lesesne
Man faces attempted murder charge following shooting in Florence
Jacquelynn Spivey
S.C. woman who caused crash that killed man was impaired by Adderall, solicitor says