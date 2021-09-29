Submit a Tip
Making Cotton Candy with Beachside Fluff

By Danyel Detomo
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 1:38 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) -Beachside Fluff is a cotton candy cart that can be at your next event! They do birthday parties, weddings, festivals, community events and more.

They have over 30 flavors of cotton candy and have some special fall flavors our right now. They will even top off your cotton candy with sprinkles, candy corn and more! Beachside Fluff has featured items that includes Halloween Party Packs, Glitter Bomb Cotton Candy Packs and Event Party Packs.

They bring fun and flavor to any event!

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

