2021-2022 Back to School: School Bus Routes
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 1:36 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – We’ve put together a list of resources to help you and your student know and understand your bus route and who to get in contact with.
Transportation information for Grand Strand and Pee Dee districts:
- Horry County Schools
- Florence School District One
- Florence School District Three
- Darlington County School District
- Marion County School District
- Public Schools of Robeson County
We will update this list as more information comes out from school districts.
