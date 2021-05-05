Endless Opportunities at the Horry County Schools Adult Education Center

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) -The adult education center offers free classes, free books and free childcare. They offer the GED, English as a second language classes, family literacy, educational childcare programs and career pathway programs such as Certified Nursing Assistant and Hospitality & Tourism.
They are here to prepare people for a career and help you get the education you need to succeed!
For more information visit them at 3301 North Oak Street. More information is available by contacting Adult Education at 843-488-6200 or 843-839-5400 or https://www.horrycountyschools.net/HorryCountyAdultEducation.
We learned all about what they offer at their open house, check out the playlist!
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.