Deputies: Three dead after shootings in Robeson County

ROBESON COUNTY, NC (WMBF) - A shooting investigation led deputies to find three people dead in Robeson County, including one from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said an initial call came in at around 7:30 p.m. Saturday on Tobacco Road in Fairmont. Deputies said they found a victim, 48-year-old David Rouse, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
Rouse told authorities that 77-year-old Robert “Sonny” Moore shot him. Deputies then obtained warrants for his arrest.
While trying to apprehend Moore, deputies received a call at White Oak Island Private Cemetery and Wildlife on Highway 904. Upon arriving, authorities said they found 63-year-old Laura Speights, of Orrum, and 46-year-old Anna Faulk, of Fairmont, both dead at the scene from gunshot wounds.
Deputies said they found Moore dead on his own property on South Creek Road in Orrum from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
The sheriff’s office also noted that Moore owned White Oak Island Private Cemetery and Wildlife. Moore, Speights and Faulk were at the location with other individuals for a fish fry earlier in the day, according to authorities.
Rouse was taken to the hospital, where he’s expected to recover.
The shooting is still under investigation.
