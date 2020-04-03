Conway Medical Center to furlough some employees who are not ‘frontline care providers’

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Conway Medical Center is furloughing some employees who are not hospital-based frontline care providers, according to hospital officials.
Approximately 100 of CMC’s 1,500 employees will be placed on furlough, a press release states.
“The governor’s request for all South Carolina hospitals to halt elective surgeries and procedures has led to a substantial loss of patient visits and revenue. Whenever possible, depending on training, skills, and qualifications, staff working in the impacted areas are being redeployed to assist in the treatment and care of our current and incoming patients, including those in isolation for COVID-19. However, some shifts in our workforce are necessary to help us meet the challenges of this pandemic which has included a significant financial impact,” the release stated.
Among other steps to help reduce expenses at this time, the CMC executive team has also agreed to reduce their compensation by 10 percent until all furloughed employees return to work.
“We recognize and understand this is a very difficult time for many people, particularly our staff,” said Brian Argo, CFO of CMC. “These decisions are not easy to make. Our number one priority is always for the safety and care of our patients. We want to assure these valued employees that furloughs are temporary and are necessary for CMC to continue to provide the care our community needs and expects from us during this time.”
