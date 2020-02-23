Carolina Forest golf course making pricey improvements despite 2019 rezoning proposal

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Expensive upgrades are in the works for The Wizard, The Witch and the Man o War golf courses in the Carolina Forest area of Horry County after an initial rezoning proposal in 2019 caused major backlash from community members.
“We put rye grass all over our golf courses and we call it going all green," President and CEO of Mystic Golf Claude Pardue says referencing the trend in golf to turn away from Bermuda grass that goes dormant and turns brown in the winter. He says that’s because he’s all in.
“We’re in the golf business. My company has never developed a lot, we want to make it in the golf business and that’s what we intend to do and because of that we’re putting money into our golf courses, if we were going to sell to developers we wouldn’t be putting this kind of money into our golf courses," Pardue says.
Just back in August an initial proposal was brought to the community about rezoning and redeveloping the land here after developers approached the county about building 700 single family homes on the 168 acre golf course.
And people who lived around the golf course expressed their opinion at a meeting then saying, they disliked the idea. Many concerned it would increase traffic and cause storm water issues.
The meeting was just an initial proposal and nothing was set in stone.
Now, Pardue says they've invested around half a million dollars to keep golfers coming back.
“If the only thing I get is the customers who do play me are way happier, I’m happy and the investment was worth it," Pardue says.
He says they’re focused on growing their business and says with better grass and better sand the course will make more money.
