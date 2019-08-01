Man faces two more murder charges in connection to August double homicide

BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) – A 21-year-old man now faces three murder charges.
The Bennettsville Police Department announced on Thursday that they have charged Devonte Malachi with two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Danny Ray Goins and Jimmy Allen Tyndall Jr. on Aug. 15, 2018 on Crosland Street in Bennettsville.
Malachi was already in custody and charged with the shooting death of Eric Canty in June on Sunny Bank Street.
“I want to give my sincerest condolences to the victims’ families on behalf of the Bennettsville police department, and say the victims were more than just case numbers to us. We never lost the understanding that they were real people. They were sons, fathers, family and friends,” said Bennettsville Police Chief Kevin Miller.
Miller said his detectives spent hundreds of hours interviewing witnesses and combing through evidence so that they could bring peace to the victims’ families.
He also thanked the State Law Enforcement Division for their help in the cases.
“The Bennettsville Police Department will continue to be proactive in combating crime in our great city. We will continue to serve the public with courage, honesty and respect. We will continue to be the glue to the fabric of society, to hold those accountable who violate the law and seek justice for victims of crime,” Miller said.
