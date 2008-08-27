Horry County doctor released on bond

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - An Horry County doctor charged with sexually assaulting his female patients is out of jail on bond Tuesday evening after turning himself into police earlier that day.
According to the Conway Police Department, Dr. Omar Jaraki of North Myrtle Beach has been released on a $15,000 bond from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center after being pressed with three charges of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature.
Jeraki was also arrested by police on June 2 after Conway Police officers responded to multiple reports of female patients alleging that the doctor touched them inappropriately and made sexually explicit comments to them while under his treatment.
