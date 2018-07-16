Extra Point: Carvers Bay 2019 Preview

Interviews with the coach, players and their schedule

Extra Point 2019 Preview: Carvers Bay head coach Matthew Richards
July 16, 2018 at 4:07 PM EDT - Updated July 16 at 4:39 PM
Date & Time Home Away
8/23 - 7:30p Waccamaw Carvers Bay
9/6 - 7:30p Carvers Bay Georgetown
9/13 - 7:30p Carvers Bay Hemingway
9/20 - 7:30p Carvers Bay Mullins
9/27 - 7:30p Latta Carvers Bay
10/4 - TBA Carvers Bay Andrews
10/11 - 7:30p Hannah-Pamplico Carvers Bay
10/18 - 7:30p Johnsonville Carvers Bay
10/25 - 7:30p East Clarendon Carvers Bay
11/1 - 7:30p Carvers Bay Kingstree