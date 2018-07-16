|Date & Time
|Home
|Away
|8/23 - 7:30p
|Waccamaw
|Carvers Bay
|9/6 - 7:30p
|Carvers Bay
|Georgetown
|9/13 - 7:30p
|Carvers Bay
|Hemingway
|9/20 - 7:30p
|Carvers Bay
|Mullins
|9/27 - 7:30p
|Latta
|Carvers Bay
|10/4 - TBA
|Carvers Bay
|Andrews
|10/11 - 7:30p
|Hannah-Pamplico
|Carvers Bay
|10/18 - 7:30p
|Johnsonville
|Carvers Bay
|10/25 - 7:30p
|East Clarendon
|Carvers Bay
|11/1 - 7:30p
|Carvers Bay
|Kingstree
Extra Point: Carvers Bay 2019 Preview
Interviews with the coach, players and their schedule
Extra Point 2019 Preview: Carvers Bay head coach Matthew Richards