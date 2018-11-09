Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Ian Klein

Ian Klein
Ian Klein(Source: WMBF News)
By Ian Klein
Published: Nov. 9, 2018 at 9:00 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Ian Klein is a Reporter at WMBF News. He started in September 2017. He comes to us from Raycom’s sister station, KAUZ, in Wichita Falls, Texas where he was a Reporter/Producer/Weekend Anchor.

Born and raised in Northeast Ohio, Ian is excited to be in Myrtle Beach, a place he has been vacationing with his family for nearly 25 years. He is also excited to be closer to his friends, family and of course the beach.

Ian graduated from Kent State University in 2016, majoring in Broadcast Journalism. There he served as TV2 News Director his senior year.

Ian is a huge Cleveland sports fan, loves WWE and hopes to one day host his own late-night talk show. He is very excited to be back in a place he calls home and continue telling the stories of others along the Grand Strand.

If you have a story idea, contact Ian at iklein@wmbfnews.com.

Most Read

Ivo Krasimirov Ivanov, Donna Karakatsani, and Todor Milkov Stoenchev have been charged by...
Three in custody after alleged theft of over $850K stemming from tax returns
A prostitution investigation in the Myrtle Beach area landed eight people behind bars, Horry...
Prostitution investigation in Myrtle Beach area leads to 8 arrests
The iconic roadside rest stop is getting a facelift.
‘Bit of a ghost town vibe:’ South of the Border visitors say attraction’s upgrades are much needed
Michael Rustowicz
Suspect identified after barricading himself inside Myrtle Beach resort
Jonathan Wilson
New charges brought against Carolina Forest man arrested in child porn investigation