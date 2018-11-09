Ian Klein is a Reporter at WMBF News. He started in September 2017. He comes to us from Raycom’s sister station, KAUZ, in Wichita Falls, Texas where he was a Reporter/Producer/Weekend Anchor.

Born and raised in Northeast Ohio, Ian is excited to be in Myrtle Beach, a place he has been vacationing with his family for nearly 25 years. He is also excited to be closer to his friends, family and of course the beach.

Ian graduated from Kent State University in 2016, majoring in Broadcast Journalism. There he served as TV2 News Director his senior year.

Ian is a huge Cleveland sports fan, loves WWE and hopes to one day host his own late-night talk show. He is very excited to be back in a place he calls home and continue telling the stories of others along the Grand Strand.

If you have a story idea, contact Ian at iklein@wmbfnews.com.