Charge dropped against Myrtle Beach doctor accused of sexually assaulting woman

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A doctor working for the Grand Strand Medical Center who was accused of criminal sexual conduct had the charge dropped.
Court records show the charge of third-degree criminal sexual conduct against John Alexander Webb was nolle prossed in July 2018.
Nolle prossed means “will no longer prosecute.”
Webb was originally arrested in 2016 following the allegations. The woman claimed in early October 2016 she was outside the curb of a hospital smoking a cigarette. She said that Dr. Webb was wearing blue scrubs and a white lab coat when he sat next to her and started a conversation.
The victim told police that she did not remember giving Dr. Webb her phone number or information, but she began receiving text messages and phone calls from a blocked number in the following days. She said that she "just trusted that he worked here…and wanted to help me," according to the report.
She said that later in the week, she believes Sunday, October 9, she checked herself into a local hospital, and was very upset with the treatment she was receiving. She alleged she had been in contact with Dr. Webb at the time, and he offered to pick her up from the hospital.
Dr. Webb picked her up and gave her two pills that she identified as Valium, the victim told police. She said that Dr. Webb brought her to his home, which she believes is located in Conway, and when they got there, he gave her four more Valium pills and a rum and diet Coke. She laid out by the pool while Dr. Webb left to “run errands,” and when he returned home, he led her upstairs and proceeded to have sex with her, she said.
The victim alleged that after Dr. Webb sexually assaulted her, he brought her back to his vehicle and took her home.
Other employees at the hospital, including a charge nurse and a security officer, confirmed to police that they saw Dr. Webb with the victim.
The arrest warrant alleges that Dr. Webb knew the victim suffered from substance abuse problems with a conversation with her. The warrant states he did provide her with prescription medication and alcohol under the guise of providing treatment in order to change her mental and physical state, then used those altered states to initiate sexual intercourse.
At a 2016 hearing, bond was set at $20,000. During the hearing, Dr. Webb’s defense lawyer stated that he is married with two children, and is a former chiropractor completing his residency at Grand Strand Medical Center.
Webb was wearing what appeared to be hospital scrubs at the hearing.
"Your honor, this is predatory nature," said Joshua Holford, with the 15th Circuit Solicitor's Office. "He sought out the victim, which is why the state thinks he's a danger to the community and would request certain restrictions."
That request was denied by the judge because he said a special board would have to make that call.
Webb's attorney, Melinda Knowles, described her client as a loving hardworking father of two who loved his job.
"Practicing medicine is his livelihood," Knowles said during the hearing. "I would certainly disagree with the solicitor's request to prevent him from doing that. And lastly, I ask that you set a reasonable bond in this case, possibly a PR bond. He's not a flight risk and he's not a danger to the community."
Dr. Webb was listed as a resident physician of internal medicine on the Grand Strand Medical Center's website. His listing on the website has since been removed. He was arrested Wednesday morning and booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center, according to jail records.
Grand Strand Medical Center released the following statement:
