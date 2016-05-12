Case dismissed against woman accused of sexual assault with a minor

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The case against a Myrtle Beach woman who was arrested in 2016 on allegations of criminal sexual conduct with a young child was dismissed.
According to court records filed Aug. 8, 2018, the charge of first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor for Kerri Anne Isaacson was dismissed, or nolle prossed, on Feb. 12, 2018.
Nolle prossed comes from the Latin term nolle prosqui, meaning “we shall no longer prosecute.”
According to an Horry County Police Department incident report, police were notified of the alleged criminal conduct on March 22. The complainant told law enforcement the sexual assaults possibly occurred between March 2014 and January 2015.
The report noted that Isaacson denied the allegations.
