Meredith Helline is the evening anchor for WMBF News. She anchors the 4:30, 5, 6 and 7 p.m. newscasts with Eric Weisfeld and solos the 7:30. She enterprises, writes and hosts the weekly Emmy-nominated good news series ‘This is Carolina,’ a series she started at the station in early 2018.
Meredith is a native of Louisville, KY but has called the Grand Strand home since January 2016. She graduated from the University of Kentucky. Before coming to WMBF, Meredith interned for the TODAY Show in New York City and local news stations in Kentucky and South Carolina.
Meredith won numerous awards for her college work including the Best in Show award and scholarship for college TV at the Associated Press awards. She also won both first and second place in the Best News Story TV category, and was honored to win the overall Best College Television Reporter award.
Meredith has reported on Hurricanes Matthew and Florence, the ongoing recovery efforts and breaking news events including the ambush of Florence County officers and brings uplifting ‘This is Carolina’ stories to your homes.
Meredith enjoys outdoor adventures and the beach with her beloved dog, Harper, working out and eating out in her spare time.
Story ideas are always welcome! Email her at mhelline@wmbfnews.com, Tweet @meredithhelline and find her on Facebook
