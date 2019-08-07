Audrey Biesk

Audrey proved to be independent, trustworthy and was offered to make the big move to WMBF News’ station in Myrtle Beach to become the senior reporter. After three years, her passion for local news, and telling people’s stories grew even more. Audrey was pleased to accept a promotion as the 4 to 5 p.m. anchor Monday through Friday and after two months she was then promoted to the co-anchor for WMBF News Today at 5 and 6 a.m. Being known for never waking up before 9, Audrey is now proud to admit she looks forward to coming in to work every single day at 2:30 in the morning!