Audrey Biesk joined the WMBF news team in September 2015. Audrey comes from sunny Southern California where she graduated from Concordia University, Irvine, Summa Cum Laude, with a B.A. in Mass Communication Studies.
California stole her heart during her time there, but she calls Denver, Colorado home. She found her calling to go into news at the age of 12 while onscreen for Super School News where she anchored the school-run newscast for PBS Channel 6. From then on, her dream never changed.
Internships at PBS SoCal, Real Orange covering all of Orange County, California and Time Warner Cable’s Garden Grove TV3 allowed Audrey to gain the experience she needed during college to get her first on-air job at WMBF News.
Audrey spent the first two years as the bureau reporter covering the Pee Dee. She reported on eight counties solely as a multi-media journalist setting up her own live shots reporting in two to four shows daily. During that time, Audrey did a live interview with 2016 presidential candidate John Kasich. She reported on week-long coverage of the 2016 Hurricane Matthew in Lumberton, North Carolina.
Audrey proved to be independent, trustworthy and was offered to make the big move to WMBF News’ station in Myrtle Beach to become the senior reporter. After three years, her passion for local news, and telling people’s stories grew even more. Audrey was pleased to accept a promotion as the 4 to 5 p.m. anchor Monday through Friday and after two months she was then promoted to the co-anchor for WMBF News Today at 5 and 6 a.m. Being known for never waking up before 9, Audrey is now proud to admit she looks forward to coming in to work every single day at 2:30 in the morning!
If you don’t see Audrey on the desk or out in the field, you’ll find her exploring all of the Grand Strand’s best restaurants and outdoors, enjoying the beach and spending time with her WMBF News family.
Audrey believes everyone has a voice and deserves to be heard. So, reach out, introduce yourself and share any story ideas you have!
Contact Audrey anytime at abiesk@wmbfnews.com, follow her @audreybiesk, and find her on Facebook here.