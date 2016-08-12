19 people arrested in Horry County online prostitution sting

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Nineteen people, including a former Myrtle Beach Police officer, were arrested by Horry County Police and the South Carolina Highway Patrol during an online prostitution sting conducting all day Thursday and Friday morning, according officials. The arrestees all sought prostitution services through the internet.
The City of Myrtle Beach confirmed that 30-year-old Ali Elreda, one of the men arrested for prostitution and possession of marijuana, is a former Myrtle Beach Police Department officer. Elreda was employed as an officer from September 2011 to September 2012.
The individuals who were arrested are:
- Carey Johnson Collins, 45, of North Myrtle Beach, booked at 11:50 a.m. Thursday on a charge of: prostitution, lewdness, assignation and prostitution generally.
- Ali Gahazi Elreda, 30, of Myrtle Beach, booked at 7:51 p.m. Thursday on a charges of: prostitution, lewdness, assignation and prostitution generally, and simple possession of marijuana.
- Dennis John Gorman, 62, of Myrtle Beach, booked at 4:29 p.m. Thursday on a charge of: prostitution, lewdness, assignation and prostitution generally.
- Josephine Edith Hammond, 30, of Atlantic Beach, booked at 7:51 p.m. Thursday on a charge of prostitution, lewdness, assignation and prostitution generally.
- Roger William Hough, 45, of Pawleys Island, booked at 2:49 p.m. Thursday on a charge of: prostitution, lewdness, assignation and prostitution generally.
- Richard Anthony Jordan, 59, of Myrtle Beach, booked at 7:51 p.m. Thursday on a charge of: prostitution, lewdness, assignation and prostitution generally.
- David Eugene Lewis, 58, of Hilton Head, booked at 7:12 p.m. Thursday on a charge of: prostitution, lewdness, assignation and prostitution generally.
- Rigoberto Orozco Lomeli, 35, of Longs, booked at 8:19 p.m. Thursday on a charge of: prostitution, lewdness, assignation and prostitution generally.
- Joseph Anthony Masucci, 43, of Pittsburgh, PA, booked at 2:49 p.m. Thursday on a charge of: prostitution, first offense.
- Geoffrey Patrick McGowen, 40, of Myrtle Beach, booked at 7:51 p.m. Thursday on a charge of: prostitution, lewdness, assignation and prostitution generally.
- Ernest C. Nicodemus, 52, of Myrtle Beach, booked at 4:29 p.m. Thursday on a charge of: prostitution, lewdness, assignation and prostitution generally.
- Charles John Parente, 68, of Myrtle Beach, booked at 11:47 a.m. Thursday on a charge of: prostitution, lewdness, assignation and prostitution generally.
- Richard Alan Strobel, 65, of Carolina Shores, NC, booked at 11:47 a.m. on a charge of prostitution, first offense.
- Digvijay Singh, 27, of Lake City, booked at 12:21 a.m. Friday on a charge of: prostitution, lewdness, assignation and prostitution generally.
- Ralph Emerson McCaskill, 36, of Conway, booked at 12:21 a.m. Friday on a charge of: prostitution, lewdness, assignation and prostitution generally, possession of schedule 1 narcotic, and possession of controlled substance.
- Tommy Huang, 26, of Myrtle Beach, booked at 12:21 a.m. Friday on charges of: prostitution, lewdness, assignation and prostitution generally, and simple possession of marijuana.
- Anthony Ray Brogden, 42, of Myrtle Beach, booked as 12:21 a.m. Friday on a charge of: prostitution, lewdness, assignation and prostitution generally, and possession of cocaine.
- Auhishek Kohal, 24, of Lake City, arrested on charges of soliciting prostitution, possession of marijuana, and possession of cocaine.
Copyright 2015 WMBF News. All rights reserved.