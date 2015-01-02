WMBF News Closed Captioning/Audio Description Service Support

Submit a Tip
Closed Captioning
Closed Captioning(Source: Public Domain)
By Gray Media
Published: Jan. 2, 2015 at 1:43 PM EST|Updated: Aug. 12, 2015 at 4:02 PM EDT
To contact WMBF News about our closed captioning or audio description service, or advise us about captioning/description problems, please contact the WMBF News Engineering team.  We accept calls using TTY/TDD, and are available during normal business hours to address captioning issues

To reach an Engineer on Call:

Phone: 843.283.6501

Phone (for TTY/TDD only): 843.848.8031

FAX: 843.839.9625

Email: closedcaptioning@wmbfnews.com

To submit a complaint about an issue that cannot be resolved by contacting the Engineer on Call, you may write to:

Sarah Miles

Vice President and General Manager

918 Frontage Road East

Myrtle Beach, SC 29577

