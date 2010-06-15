Cardiologist pleads guilty to simple assault, shoplifting charges

Horry County, SC - HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - An Horry County cardiologist has pleaded guilty to a simple assault and battery charge on Friday, according to a docket report from the 15th Judicial Circuit.
Dr. Omar Jaraki was ordered to pay a $250 fine by a judge in connection to the simple assault and battery charge.
Jaraki, according to the docket report, also pleaded guilty to third degree shoplifting - a charge that stemmed from a January incident when he was arrested and charged with shoplifting items valued at $1,000 or less.
The cardiologist was sentenced to two years suspended to one year probation for the shoplifting charge.
Jaraki was also arrested in June 2008 by Conway Police officers after they heard multiple reports of female patients alleging that the doctor touched them inappropriately. These patients also made allegations that the doctor made sexually explicit comments to them while under his treatment.
