Grand Strand cardiologist arraigned in court

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - An Horry County cardiologist has been arraigned on charges of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature Friday, according to a representative with the Horry County Solicitor's Office.
Officials say Dr. Omar Jaraki has until March 12 to decide if he wants to take a plea or have his charges stand trial.
Jaraki's charges of assault and battery with intent to kill stem from a February 2007 incident involving an unknown female.
According to court records, Jaraki has also had several other run-ins with the law, including an incident in January when he was arrested and charged with shoplifting items valued at $1,000 or less.
Jaraki was also arrested in June 2008 by Conway Police officers after they heard multiple reports of female patients alleging that the doctor touched them inappropriately. These patients also made allegations that the doctor made sexually explicit comments to them while under his treatment.
