Grand Strand doctor facing multiple charges

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – According to court documents, Grand Strand cardiologist Dr. Omar Jaraki has been indicted on charges of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature. These charges stem from a February 2007 incident involving an unknown female.
However, Jaraki's rap sheet doesn't stop there.
According to court records, Jaraki's most recent run in with the law occurred in January when he was arrested and charged with shoplifting items valued at $1,000 or less.
Jaraki was also arrested in June 2008 by Conway Police officers after they heard multiple reports of female patients alleging that the doctor touched them inappropriately. These patients also made allegations that the doctor made sexually explicit comments to them while under his treatment.
Jaraki's neighbor, Kevin Monahan, says he doesn't understand how these charges could keep mounting.
"It just amazes me how somebody can keep getting all these charges and everything and getting smacked on the hand," said Monahan.
Horry County Solicitor Nancy Livesay will be prosecuting this case. She was unavailable for comment.
