Saudi Arabia is the 2023 Overwatch World Cup Champion

(Gray News) - Saudi Arabia was crowned the Overwatch World Cup Champions at the Overwatch World Cup this past Saturday. After a hard-fought Grand Final against China, Saudi Arabia took home the first-place prize of $125,000 out of the $365,000 total prize pool. The Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, California, hosted the event.

The Overwatch World Cup is unique in that professional Overwatch players get the opportunity to represent their home country in the competition. Sixteen nations participated in the event, with five teams from each region. The three regions were the Americas, Europe and the Middle East, and Asia-Pacific. China received the final invite to round out the sixteen.

The tournament started by dividing the sixteen nations into four groups of four teams. The teams then competed in a round-robin within their group. After each team in a group had played the other three, the two teams with the best record would move on to the playoffs.

In Group A, South Korea and Finland took the top two spots. Group B saw the United Kingdom and Canada move on. China and Spain bested the rest in Group C, and Saudi Arabia and the United States made it out of Group D. Saudi Arabia, China, and the United Kingdom all were flawless through the group stage, not dropping a match or a map to their opponents.

Saudi Arabia continued to be perfect through the Quarterfinals of the Playoffs, where they played Spain. Not only did they go 3-0 in the match, but they also failed to relinquish a single objective point on any map. However, in the Semifinals, Finland proved they weren’t a pushover. Having come off a 3-0 sweep against the United Kingdom, Finland was ready to take on Saudi Arabia.

The match started in favor of Saudi Arabia, who quickly went up 2-0 despite a close map two Hybrid on Blizzard World. Finland clawed back in the following two maps, tying the series at 2-2. In map five Escort, a game mode that requires players to escort a payload through checkpoints to a final destination, Saudi Arabia scrounged up a 4-3 map win to secure a place in the Grand Final.

China, who had knocked out South Korea in a close 3-2 Semifinal match, was waiting for Saudi Arabia in the Grand Finals. China had also eliminated the United States from the tournament with a 3-0 sweep in the Quarterfinals. Both Grand Finals teams looked strong and had earned their opportunity to fight for the title of Overwatch World Cup Champion.

For the first time in the tournament, Saudi Arabia started on the back foot. China won the first two maps of the match decisively. Saudi Arabia needed to muster every last bit of grit they could if they wanted to stay in the competition. Map three, Flashpoint on Survasa, is when Saudi Arabia returned to a winning rhythm. They followed it up with another win on the map four Push on Esperança. The final map of the Overwatch World Cup was Route 66, where one last Escort would decide the winner. China battled hard, but Saudi Arabia pulled off a 4-3 final map score and completed the reverse sweep to defeat China and win the tournament.

Saudi Arabia is the Overwatch World Cup champion, with China taking second. Finland beat South Korea 3-2 in the third-place match to round out the podium. The tournament is available for rewatching on the official Play Overwatch YouTube and Twitch channels.

Gray Television is an investor in OpTic Gaming.

