The Winthrop Eagles (7-8) play the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (1-13) in a matchup of Big South squads at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday.

Winthrop vs. Gardner-Webb Game Information

Winthrop Players to Watch

Marissa Gasaway: 9.4 PTS, 10.0 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

9.4 PTS, 10.0 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK Jada Ryce: 9.5 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.6 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

9.5 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.6 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.0 BLK Blessing Okoh: 7.1 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.9 BLK

7.1 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.9 BLK Ronaltha Marc: 8.9 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

8.9 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Leonor Paisana: 8.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

Gardner-Webb Players to Watch

Ashley Hawkins: 14.9 PTS, 3.5 REB, 4.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

14.9 PTS, 3.5 REB, 4.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK Ramatoulaye Keita: 4.6 PTS, 7.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

4.6 PTS, 7.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK Lauren Bailey: 8.9 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.9 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Micahla Funderburk: 8.5 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

8.5 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK Grace Pack: 5.0 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

