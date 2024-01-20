Furman vs. Wofford January 20 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Wofford Terriers (8-6) play the Furman Paladins (9-6) in a clash of SoCon squads at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday.
Furman vs. Wofford Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 20
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
Furman Players to Watch
- Jada Session: 13.7 PTS, 9.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK
- Kate Johnson: 10.9 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Sydney Ryan: 11.9 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Tate Walters: 10 PTS, 4.3 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Niveya Henley: 11 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
Wofford Players to Watch
- Rachael Rose: 20 PTS, 8.4 REB, 5.5 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Maddie Heiss: 14 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Evangelia Paulk: 8 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Annabelle Schultz: 8.3 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Indiya Clarke: 6.4 PTS, 6.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.5 BLK
