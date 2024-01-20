The Charleston (SC) Cougars (11-4, 2-0 CAA) play a fellow CAA team, the UNC Wilmington Seahawks (9-5, 0-2 CAA), on Saturday, January 20, 2024 at Raiford G. Trask Coliseum. The game will begin at 6:00 PM ET and you can watch via CBS Sports Network.

Charleston (SC) vs. UNC Wilmington Game Information

Charleston (SC) Players to Watch

  • Ben Burnham: 12.7 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Ante Brzovic: 11.1 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Reyne Smith: 12.3 PTS, 1.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • CJ Fulton: 4.1 PTS, 2.9 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Bryce Butler: 8.9 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

UNC Wilmington Players to Watch

  • Trazarien White: 20.9 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Shykeim Phillips: 13.4 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Maleeck Harden-Hayes: 10.0 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • KJ Jenkins: 10.3 PTS, 2.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Donovan Newby: 7.8 PTS, 1.9 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK

Charleston (SC) vs. UNC Wilmington Stat Comparison

UNC Wilmington Rank UNC Wilmington AVG Charleston (SC) AVG Charleston (SC) Rank
34th 82.6 Points Scored 79.1 76th
236th 73.4 Points Allowed 74.5 263rd
259th 34.7 Rebounds 39.5 61st
245th 8.4 Off. Rebounds 11.6 27th
65th 8.8 3pt Made 10.1 16th
275th 12.2 Assists 14.5 117th
4th 8.3 Turnovers 10.8 101st

