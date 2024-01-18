Thursday's Sun Belt schedule includes the Georgia Southern Eagles (2-13, 2-1 Sun Belt) facing the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (4-10, 1-2 Sun Belt) at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Coastal Carolina vs. Georgia Southern Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Coastal Carolina Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Coastal Carolina Players to Watch

John Ojiako: 12.6 PTS, 10.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.4 BLK

12.6 PTS, 10.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.4 BLK Jacob Meyer: 12.6 PTS, 5 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

12.6 PTS, 5 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Kylan Blackmon: 13.3 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

13.3 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK Jimmy Nichols: 9.2 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.1 STL, 1.1 BLK

9.2 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.1 STL, 1.1 BLK Jon Sanders: 9.6 PTS, 1.6 REB, 3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Georgia Southern Players to Watch

Tyren Moore: 13.1 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK

13.1 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK Avantae Parker: 5.7 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK

5.7 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK Nate Brafford: 5.3 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.8 BLK

5.3 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.8 BLK Cam Bryant: 6.8 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.8 BLK

6.8 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.8 BLK Jamar Franklin: 7.6 PTS, 2.4 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Coastal Carolina vs. Georgia Southern Stat Comparison

Georgia Southern Rank Georgia Southern AVG Coastal Carolina AVG Coastal Carolina Rank 304th 68.9 Points Scored 78.6 88th 343rd 79.6 Points Allowed 78.1 327th 299th 33.7 Rebounds 42.8 11th 251st 8.3 Off. Rebounds 11.9 22nd 28th 9.7 3pt Made 6.9 234th 342nd 10.3 Assists 14 152nd 319th 13.7 Turnovers 12.9 280th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.