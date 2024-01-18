Coastal Carolina vs. Georgia Southern January 18 Tickets & Start Time
Thursday's Sun Belt schedule includes the Georgia Southern Eagles (2-13, 2-1 Sun Belt) facing the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (4-10, 1-2 Sun Belt) at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Coastal Carolina vs. Georgia Southern Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, January 18
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Coastal Carolina Players to Watch
- John Ojiako: 12.6 PTS, 10.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Jacob Meyer: 12.6 PTS, 5 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Kylan Blackmon: 13.3 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jimmy Nichols: 9.2 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.1 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Jon Sanders: 9.6 PTS, 1.6 REB, 3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
Georgia Southern Players to Watch
- Tyren Moore: 13.1 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK
- Avantae Parker: 5.7 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Nate Brafford: 5.3 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Cam Bryant: 6.8 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Jamar Franklin: 7.6 PTS, 2.4 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
Coastal Carolina vs. Georgia Southern Stat Comparison
|Georgia Southern Rank
|Georgia Southern AVG
|Coastal Carolina AVG
|Coastal Carolina Rank
|304th
|68.9
|Points Scored
|78.6
|88th
|343rd
|79.6
|Points Allowed
|78.1
|327th
|299th
|33.7
|Rebounds
|42.8
|11th
|251st
|8.3
|Off. Rebounds
|11.9
|22nd
|28th
|9.7
|3pt Made
|6.9
|234th
|342nd
|10.3
|Assists
|14
|152nd
|319th
|13.7
|Turnovers
|12.9
|280th
