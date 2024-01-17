Wednesday's SoCon slate includes the Wofford Terriers (8-7, 1-1 SoCon) versus the East Tennessee State Buccaneers (9-6, 1-1 SoCon) at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Wofford vs. East Tennessee State Game Information

Wofford Players to Watch

  • Corey Tripp: 16.3 PTS, 5.4 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Kyler Filewich: 10.8 PTS, 9.9 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Dillon Bailey: 13.5 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Jackson Sivills: 9.7 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Jeremy Lorenz: 8.4 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.1 BLK

East Tennessee State Players to Watch

  • Quimari Peterson: 14.3 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.7 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Jaden Seymour: 13.7 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Ebby Asamoah: 15.3 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Karon Boyd: 7.9 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Jadyn Parker: 6.7 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.6 BLK

Wofford vs. East Tennessee State Stat Comparison

Wofford Rank Wofford AVG East Tennessee State AVG East Tennessee State Rank
70th 79.6 Points Scored 71.5 265th
296th 76.1 Points Allowed 67.9 103rd
44th 40.3 Rebounds 39.7 58th
119th 9.8 Off. Rebounds 11.5 30th
41st 9.3 3pt Made 7.7 161st
67th 15.6 Assists 10.9 333rd
109th 10.9 Turnovers 11.6 163rd

