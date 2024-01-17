The UNC Greensboro Spartans (11-4, 2-0 SoCon) meet the Citadel Bulldogs (8-7, 0-2 SoCon) in a matchup of SoCon teams at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday. The game airs on ESPN+.

Citadel vs. UNC Greensboro Game Information

Citadel Players to Watch

Quentin Millora-Brown: 10.1 PTS, 9.1 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.5 BLK

10.1 PTS, 9.1 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.5 BLK Elijah Morgan: 14.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK

14.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK Madison Durr: 10.6 PTS, 4.3 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.6 PTS, 4.3 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK Winston Hill: 9.6 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK

9.6 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK AJ Smith: 16.3 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK

UNC Greensboro Players to Watch

Kobe Langley: 9.1 PTS, 3.1 REB, 5.9 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.1 PTS, 3.1 REB, 5.9 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Mikeal Brown-Jones: 18.6 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.1 BLK

18.6 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.1 BLK Keyshaun Langley: 14.2 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

14.2 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK Donovan Atwell: 11.8 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.8 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Jalen Breath: 6.2 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

Citadel vs. UNC Greensboro Stat Comparison

UNC Greensboro Rank UNC Greensboro AVG Citadel AVG Citadel Rank 104th 78.0 Points Scored 72.6 241st 123rd 68.9 Points Allowed 67.4 95th 85th 38.7 Rebounds 37.9 120th 190th 9.0 Off. Rebounds 9.5 145th 21st 9.9 3pt Made 7.1 219th 82nd 15.3 Assists 11.5 315th 52nd 10.1 Turnovers 10.9 109th

