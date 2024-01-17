The UNC Greensboro Spartans (11-4, 2-0 SoCon) meet the Citadel Bulldogs (8-7, 0-2 SoCon) in a matchup of SoCon teams at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday. The game airs on ESPN+.

Citadel vs. UNC Greensboro Game Information

Citadel Players to Watch

  • Quentin Millora-Brown: 10.1 PTS, 9.1 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.5 BLK
  • Elijah Morgan: 14.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Madison Durr: 10.6 PTS, 4.3 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Winston Hill: 9.6 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • AJ Smith: 16.3 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK

UNC Greensboro Players to Watch

  • Kobe Langley: 9.1 PTS, 3.1 REB, 5.9 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Mikeal Brown-Jones: 18.6 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.1 BLK
  • Keyshaun Langley: 14.2 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Donovan Atwell: 11.8 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Jalen Breath: 6.2 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

Citadel vs. UNC Greensboro Stat Comparison

UNC Greensboro Rank UNC Greensboro AVG Citadel AVG Citadel Rank
104th 78.0 Points Scored 72.6 241st
123rd 68.9 Points Allowed 67.4 95th
85th 38.7 Rebounds 37.9 120th
190th 9.0 Off. Rebounds 9.5 145th
21st 9.9 3pt Made 7.1 219th
82nd 15.3 Assists 11.5 315th
52nd 10.1 Turnovers 10.9 109th

