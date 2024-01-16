The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (8-6, 1-2 ACC) face a fellow ACC squad, the Clemson Tigers (11-3, 1-2 ACC), on Tuesday, January 16, 2024 at Littlejohn Coliseum. The game will start at 9:00 PM ET and is available via ACC Network.

Clemson vs. Georgia Tech Game Information

Clemson Players to Watch

PJ Hall: 19.5 PTS, 6.3 REB, 2 AST, 1.1 STL, 2.1 BLK

Ian Schieffelin: 9.1 PTS, 9.9 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.8 BLK

Joseph Girard III: 15 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

Chase Hunter: 11.8 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK

RJ Godfrey: 7.2 PTS, 4 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK

Georgia Tech Players to Watch

Miles Kelly: 14.9 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

Baye Ndongo: 12.3 PTS, 9.2 REB, 1 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.5 BLK

Kowacie Reeves: 12.5 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK

Kyle Sturdivant: 8 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0 BLK

Dabbo Coleman: 7.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

Clemson vs. Georgia Tech Stat Comparison

Clemson Rank Clemson AVG Georgia Tech AVG Georgia Tech Rank 56th 80.3 Points Scored 72.7 236th 160th 70.7 Points Allowed 73.6 240th 111th 38.1 Rebounds 40.9 31st 245th 8.4 Off. Rebounds 11.3 40th 54th 9.1 3pt Made 6.9 234th 33rd 16.6 Assists 13.1 214th 34th 9.8 Turnovers 12 208th

