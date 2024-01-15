Monday's SEC slate includes the South Carolina Gamecocks (12-0) versus the Kentucky Wildcats (7-7), at 7:00 PM ET.

South Carolina vs. Kentucky Game Information

South Carolina Players to Watch

Kamilla Cardoso: 13.9 PTS, 10.1 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 3.3 BLK

Kentucky Players to Watch

Ajae Petty: 15.9 PTS, 9.9 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.0 BLK

