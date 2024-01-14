Southeast Division opponents battle when the Miami Heat (19-13) welcome in the Charlotte Hornets (7-23) at Kaseya Center, tipping off on Sunday, January 14, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET. It's the fourth matchup between the teams this season.

Hornets vs. Heat Game Information

Game Day: Sunday, January 14

Sunday, January 14 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: BSSUN, BSSE

Hornets Players to Watch

Terry Rozier provides 23.6 points, 3.9 rebounds and 7.2 assists per game for the Hornets.

On a per-game basis, P.J. Washington gives the Hornets 13.6 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.4 assists. He also averages 0.9 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Miles Bridges gets the Hornets 19.4 points, 7.1 rebounds and 2.9 assists per contest while delivering 1.3 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Brandon Miller gets the Hornets 14.9 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game while putting up 0.7 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

The Hornets are getting 12.7 points, 9.7 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game from Mark Williams this season.

Heat Players to Watch

Bam Adebayo puts up 22.0 points, 4.0 assists and 10.2 rebounds per game.

Jimmy Butler posts 21.0 points, 5.0 boards and 4.5 assists per contest, shooting 46.4% from the field.

Jaime Jaquez averages 13.7 points, 2.6 assists and 3.9 boards per contest.

Duncan Robinson puts up 14.6 points, 2.8 boards and 3.2 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.5 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Kyle Lowry puts up 9.4 points, 3.7 boards and 4.1 assists per contest. Defensively he averages 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks.

Hornets vs. Heat Stat Comparison

Heat Hornets 113.3 Points Avg. 110.6 111.7 Points Allowed Avg. 121.4 47.2% Field Goal % 46.7% 39.0% Three Point % 35.9%

