South Carolina Upstate vs. Charleston Southern January 13 Tickets & Start Time
The Charleston Southern Buccaneers (4-9, 0-0 Big South) face the South Carolina Upstate Spartans (4-8, 0-0 Big South) in a clash of Big South squads at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday. The game airs on ESPN+.
South Carolina Upstate vs. Charleston Southern Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 13
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
South Carolina Upstate Players to Watch
- Trae Broadnax: 12.8 PTS, 4 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Ahmir Langlais: 9.8 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Justin Bailey: 11.7 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.2 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jordyn Surratt: 4.5 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Nick Alves: 5.8 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.6 BLK
Charleston Southern Players to Watch
- Taje' Kelly: 14.6 PTS, 8.6 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.6 BLK
- RJ Johnson: 16.6 PTS, 1.8 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Daren Patrick: 10.7 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- A'lahn Sumler: 12.1 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
- RJ Duhart: 4.7 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.8 BLK
South Carolina Upstate vs. Charleston Southern Stat Comparison
|Charleston Southern Rank
|Charleston Southern AVG
|South Carolina Upstate AVG
|South Carolina Upstate Rank
|277th
|70.8
|Points Scored
|70.3
|282nd
|296th
|76
|Points Allowed
|70.1
|154th
|318th
|33.1
|Rebounds
|33.4
|309th
|315th
|7.2
|Off. Rebounds
|8.2
|258th
|169th
|7.6
|3pt Made
|8.4
|97th
|304th
|11.8
|Assists
|13.3
|195th
|173rd
|11.7
|Turnovers
|11.3
|141st
