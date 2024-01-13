The Charleston Southern Buccaneers (4-9, 0-0 Big South) face the South Carolina Upstate Spartans (4-8, 0-0 Big South) in a clash of Big South squads at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday. The game airs on ESPN+.

If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

South Carolina Upstate vs. Charleston Southern Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other South Carolina Upstate Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

South Carolina Upstate Players to Watch

Trae Broadnax: 12.8 PTS, 4 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

12.8 PTS, 4 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK Ahmir Langlais: 9.8 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.1 BLK

9.8 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.1 BLK Justin Bailey: 11.7 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.2 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.3 BLK

11.7 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.2 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.3 BLK Jordyn Surratt: 4.5 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK

4.5 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK Nick Alves: 5.8 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.6 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Charleston Southern Players to Watch

Taje' Kelly: 14.6 PTS, 8.6 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.6 BLK

14.6 PTS, 8.6 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.6 BLK RJ Johnson: 16.6 PTS, 1.8 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

16.6 PTS, 1.8 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK Daren Patrick: 10.7 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

10.7 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK A'lahn Sumler: 12.1 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

12.1 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK RJ Duhart: 4.7 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.8 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

South Carolina Upstate vs. Charleston Southern Stat Comparison

Charleston Southern Rank Charleston Southern AVG South Carolina Upstate AVG South Carolina Upstate Rank 277th 70.8 Points Scored 70.3 282nd 296th 76 Points Allowed 70.1 154th 318th 33.1 Rebounds 33.4 309th 315th 7.2 Off. Rebounds 8.2 258th 169th 7.6 3pt Made 8.4 97th 304th 11.8 Assists 13.3 195th 173rd 11.7 Turnovers 11.3 141st

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.