Presbyterian vs. Gardner-Webb January 13 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Presbyterian Blue Hose (8-6) face the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (1-12) in a clash of Big South teams at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday.
If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Presbyterian vs. Gardner-Webb Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at StubHub
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, January 13
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Presbyterian Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Presbyterian Players to Watch
- Tilda Sjokvist: 11.8 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK
- Bryanna Brady: 11.7 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Mara Neira: 12.5 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0 BLK
- Ashley Carrillo: 5.2 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Christina Kline: 4.6 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Gardner-Webb Players to Watch
- Ashley Hawkins: 14.5 PTS, 3.6 REB, 4.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Ramatoulaye Keita: 4.5 PTS, 7 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Lauren Bailey: 8.8 PTS, 4 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Micahla Funderburk: 8.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK
- Anaya Harris: 4.4 PTS, 3 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.