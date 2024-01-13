Clemson vs. Boston College January 13 Tickets & Start Time
The Clemson Tigers (11-1, 1-0 ACC) face the Boston College Eagles (9-3, 0-1 ACC) in a clash of ACC squads at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday. The game will be available on ACC Network.
If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Clemson vs. Boston College Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at StubHub
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, January 13
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV: ACC Network
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Clemson Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Clemson Players to Watch
- PJ Hall: 20.5 PTS, 6.4 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 2.4 BLK
- Joseph Girard III: 15.6 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Ian Schieffelin: 8.3 PTS, 9.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Chase Hunter: 11 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- RJ Godfrey: 7.9 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Boston College Players to Watch
- Quinten Post: 18.3 PTS, 8.5 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 2.2 BLK
- Jaeden Zackery: 13 PTS, 3.3 REB, 4.6 AST, 2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Claudell Harris Jr.: 14.6 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK
- Devin: 8.3 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Prince Aligbe: 6.4 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Clemson vs. Boston College Stat Comparison
|Clemson Rank
|Clemson AVG
|Boston College AVG
|Boston College Rank
|42nd
|82.3
|Points Scored
|79.4
|77th
|137th
|69.2
|Points Allowed
|70.8
|173rd
|87th
|39.1
|Rebounds
|37.3
|148th
|209th
|8.8
|Off. Rebounds
|8.6
|227th
|37th
|9.6
|3pt Made
|7.6
|169th
|24th
|17.6
|Assists
|14.6
|116th
|56th
|10.2
|Turnovers
|9.8
|42nd
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.