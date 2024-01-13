The Charleston Southern Buccaneers (4-9, 0-0 Big South) play the South Carolina Upstate Spartans (4-8, 0-0 Big South) in a matchup of Big South squads at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday. The game will be available on ESPN+.

Charleston Southern vs. South Carolina Upstate Game Information

Charleston Southern Players to Watch

  • Taje' Kelly: 14.6 PTS, 8.6 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • RJ Johnson: 16.6 PTS, 1.8 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Daren Patrick: 10.7 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • A'lahn Sumler: 12.1 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • RJ Duhart: 4.7 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.8 BLK

South Carolina Upstate Players to Watch

  • Trae Broadnax: 12.8 PTS, 4.0 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Ahmir Langlais: 9.8 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.1 BLK
  • Justin Bailey: 11.7 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.2 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Jordyn Surratt: 4.5 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Nick Alves: 5.8 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.6 BLK

Charleston Southern vs. South Carolina Upstate Stat Comparison

Charleston Southern Rank Charleston Southern AVG South Carolina Upstate AVG South Carolina Upstate Rank
277th 70.8 Points Scored 70.3 282nd
296th 76.0 Points Allowed 70.1 154th
318th 33.1 Rebounds 33.4 309th
315th 7.2 Off. Rebounds 8.2 258th
169th 7.6 3pt Made 8.4 97th
304th 11.8 Assists 13.3 195th
173rd 11.7 Turnovers 11.3 141st

