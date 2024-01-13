The Monmouth Hawks (7-5, 0-0 CAA) meet a fellow CAA squad, the Charleston (SC) Cougars (9-4, 0-0 CAA), on Saturday, January 13, 2024 at TD Arena. The game will start at 4:30 PM ET and you can watch via FloHoops.

Charleston (SC) vs. Monmouth Game Information

Charleston (SC) Players to Watch

  • Ben Burnham: 13.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Ante Brzovic: 10.4 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Reyne Smith: 11.9 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Frankie Policelli: 8.4 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Bryce Butler: 7.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

Monmouth Players to Watch

  • Xander Rice: 19.3 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Jack Collins: 11.6 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Nikita Konstantynovskyi: 10.1 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • Jaret Valencia: 8.3 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.2 BLK
  • Jakari Spence: 5.6 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

Charleston (SC) vs. Monmouth Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Charleston (SC) Rank Charleston (SC) AVG Monmouth AVG Monmouth Rank
16th 80.1 Points Scored 61.7 355th
88th 67.2 Points Allowed 74.7 306th
4th 40.3 Rebounds 32.9 280th
2nd 11.9 Off. Rebounds 9.2 109th
10th 9.9 3pt Made 4.1 362nd
128th 13.7 Assists 12.0 268th
160th 11.7 Turnovers 13.4 316th

