Charleston (SC) vs. Monmouth January 13 Tickets & Start Time
The Monmouth Hawks (7-5, 0-0 CAA) meet a fellow CAA squad, the Charleston (SC) Cougars (9-4, 0-0 CAA), on Saturday, January 13, 2024 at TD Arena. The game will start at 4:30 PM ET and you can watch via FloHoops.
Charleston (SC) vs. Monmouth Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 13
- Game Time: 4:30 PM ET
- TV: FloHoops
Charleston (SC) Players to Watch
- Ben Burnham: 13.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Ante Brzovic: 10.4 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Reyne Smith: 11.9 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Frankie Policelli: 8.4 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Bryce Butler: 7.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
Monmouth Players to Watch
- Xander Rice: 19.3 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jack Collins: 11.6 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Nikita Konstantynovskyi: 10.1 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Jaret Valencia: 8.3 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Jakari Spence: 5.6 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
Charleston (SC) vs. Monmouth Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Charleston (SC) Rank
|Charleston (SC) AVG
|Monmouth AVG
|Monmouth Rank
|16th
|80.1
|Points Scored
|61.7
|355th
|88th
|67.2
|Points Allowed
|74.7
|306th
|4th
|40.3
|Rebounds
|32.9
|280th
|2nd
|11.9
|Off. Rebounds
|9.2
|109th
|10th
|9.9
|3pt Made
|4.1
|362nd
|128th
|13.7
|Assists
|12.0
|268th
|160th
|11.7
|Turnovers
|13.4
|316th
