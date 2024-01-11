Furman vs. Western Carolina January 11 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Thursday's SoCon slate includes the Western Carolina Catamounts (3-10) against the Furman Paladins (8-6), at 7:00 PM ET.
Furman vs. Western Carolina Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, January 11
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
Furman Players to Watch
- Jada Session: 14.2 PTS, 9.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK
- Kate Johnson: 10.8 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Sydney Ryan: 11.6 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Tate Walters: 10.5 PTS, 4.1 REB, 4.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Niveya Henley: 11.1 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
Western Carolina Players to Watch
- Jada Burton: 7.2 PTS, 3.4 REB, 4.5 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Lonasia Brewer: 7.7 PTS, 5.8 REB, 2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Chelsea Wooten: 11.3 PTS, 1.9 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Audrey Meyers: 6.8 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Tyja Beans: 5.9 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
