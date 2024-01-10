The Golden State Warriors' (17-19) injury report has three players listed as they ready for a Wednesday, January 10 game against the New Orleans Pelicans (22-15) at Chase Center. It begins at 8:30 PM ET.

The Warriors are coming off of a 133-118 loss to the Raptors in their last outing on Sunday. In the Warriors' loss, Klay Thompson led the way with a team-high 25 points (adding zero rebounds and three assists).

The Pelicans took care of business in their most recent matchup 133-100 against the Kings on Sunday. CJ McCollum totaled 30 points, seven rebounds and four assists for the Pelicans.

Warriors vs Pelicans Additional Info

Golden State Warriors Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Gary Payton II PG Out Hamstring 5.4 3 0.8 Chris Paul PG Out Hand 8.9 3.8 7.2 Draymond Green PF Questionable Return To Competition Reconditioning 9.7 5.5 5.8

New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Matt Ryan SF Out Calf 9.3 2.3 1.1 Zion Williamson PF Questionable Quadricep 22.1 6.1 4.6 Jose Alvarado PG Questionable Illness 6.8 2.4 1.8

Warriors vs. Pelicans Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 10, 2024 at 8:30 PM ET

Wednesday, January 10, 2024 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Chase Center in San Francisco, California

Chase Center in San Francisco, California TV: ABC, NBCS-BA, and BSNO

