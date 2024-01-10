Presbyterian vs. Winthrop January 10 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Presbyterian Blue Hose (8-6) meet a fellow Big South opponent, the Winthrop Eagles (6-6), on Wednesday, January 10, 2024 at Winthrop Coliseum. The game will start at 6:00 PM ET.
Presbyterian vs. Winthrop Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 10
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
Presbyterian Players to Watch
- Tilda Sjokvist: 11.8 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK
- Bryanna Brady: 11.7 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Mara Neira: 12.5 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0 BLK
- Ashley Carrillo: 5.2 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Christina Kline: 4.6 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0 BLK
Winthrop Players to Watch
- Marissa Gasaway: 9.8 PTS, 10.2 REB, 1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Jada Ryce: 9 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.8 AST, 2.2 STL, 0 BLK
- Ronaltha Marc: 10.1 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Leonor Paisana: 9.3 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Blessing Okoh: 6.8 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.8 BLK
