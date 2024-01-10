Coastal Carolina vs. Old Dominion January 10 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Wednesday's Sun Belt slate includes the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (6-7) against the Old Dominion Monarchs (8-2) at 6:00 PM ET.
Coastal Carolina vs. Old Dominion Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 10
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
Coastal Carolina Players to Watch
- Makaila Cange: 12.4 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Arin Freeman: 11 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.8 STL, 0 BLK
- Deaja Richardson: 16.9 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 2 STL, 0 BLK
- Alancia Ramsey: 7.4 PTS, 7.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Zaria Hurston: 4.9 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
Old Dominion Players to Watch
- En'Dya Buford: 11 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.7 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Kaye Clark: 7.8 PTS, 3 REB, 1.6 AST, 2.9 STL, 0 BLK
- Jordan McLaughlin: 8.4 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.2 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Simone Cunningham: 4.7 PTS, 7 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Brenda Fontana: 5.5 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
