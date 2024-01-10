The Clemson Tigers (10-1, 1-0 ACC) play a fellow ACC team, the Virginia Tech Hokies (9-3, 1-0 ACC), on Wednesday, January 10, 2024 at Cassell Coliseum. The game will tip off at 7:00 PM ET and you can watch via ESPN Networks.

Clemson vs. Virginia Tech Game Information

Clemson Players to Watch

  • PJ Hall: 20.8 PTS, 6.7 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 2.5 BLK
  • Joseph Girard III: 14.8 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Ian Schieffelin: 8.6 PTS, 9.5 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Chase Hunter: 10.5 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • RJ Godfrey: 7.7 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK

Virginia Tech Players to Watch

  • Lynn Kidd: 16.5 PTS, 7.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Hunter Cattoor: 14.1 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Sean Pedulla: 13 PTS, 4 REB, 4.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK
  • Mekhi Long: 4 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK
  • Tyler Nickel: 7.9 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

Clemson vs. Virginia Tech Stat Comparison

Virginia Tech Rank Virginia Tech AVG Clemson AVG Clemson Rank
196th 74.3 Points Scored 81.3 53rd
42nd 64.4 Points Allowed 70.2 157th
253rd 34.8 Rebounds 38.5 101st
304th 7.4 Off. Rebounds 8.4 241st
182nd 7.5 3pt Made 9.5 39th
64th 15.9 Assists 17.9 18th
86th 10.6 Turnovers 9.9 49th

