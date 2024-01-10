The Furman Paladins (6-6, 0-0 SoCon) meet the Citadel Bulldogs (7-5, 0-0 SoCon) in a clash of SoCon squads at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday. The game is available on ESPN+.

Citadel vs. Furman Game Information

Citadel Players to Watch

Quentin Millora-Brown: 9.6 PTS, 9.4 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.6 BLK

9.6 PTS, 9.4 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.6 BLK AJ Smith: 16.3 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK

16.3 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK Winston Hill: 8.6 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK

8.6 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK Madison Durr: 9.9 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.9 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Elijah Morgan: 12.3 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK

Furman Players to Watch

JP Pegues: 18.4 PTS, 4.3 REB, 5.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

18.4 PTS, 4.3 REB, 5.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK Pjay Smith Jr.: 11.4 PTS, 3.5 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.4 PTS, 3.5 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Carter Whitt: 8.8 PTS, 4.2 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

8.8 PTS, 4.2 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Garrett Hien: 8.4 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

8.4 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK Marcus Foster: 19.8 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

Citadel vs. Furman Stat Comparison

Furman Rank Furman AVG Citadel AVG Citadel Rank 16th 85.6 Points Scored 70.7 279th 344th 80.3 Points Allowed 64.6 45th 60th 39.8 Rebounds 37.9 121st 125th 9.8 Off. Rebounds 8.9 205th 15th 10.2 3pt Made 6.7 260th 12th 18.6 Assists 10.8 334th 330th 14.2 Turnovers 10.7 91st

