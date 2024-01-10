The Charleston Southern Buccaneers (4-8, 0-0 Big South) face a fellow Big South opponent, the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (5-9, 0-0 Big South), on Wednesday, January 10, 2024 at Paul Porter Arena. The game will tip off at 7:00 PM ET and is available via ESPN+.

Charleston Southern vs. Gardner-Webb Game Information

Charleston Southern Players to Watch

Taje' Kelly: 15.3 PTS, 8.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.7 BLK

Gardner-Webb Players to Watch

Caleb Robinson: 13.4 PTS, 6.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

Charleston Southern vs. Gardner-Webb Stat Comparison

Gardner-Webb Rank Gardner-Webb AVG Charleston Southern AVG Charleston Southern Rank 222nd 73.3 Points Scored 71.8 253rd 205th 71.9 Points Allowed 73.6 247th 49th 40.3 Rebounds 33.8 290th 89th 10.4 Off. Rebounds 7.3 306th 194th 7.4 3pt Made 7.4 194th 303rd 11.7 Assists 11.8 297th 103rd 10.9 Turnovers 11.8 182nd

