Tuesday's contest features the Seton Hall Pirates (10-5) and the No. 19 Marquette Golden Eagles (13-2) squaring off at Walsh Gymnasium in what is expected to be a close matchup, with a projected 66-63 win for Seton Hall according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 8:30 PM ET on January 9.

In their last outing on Saturday, the Pirates secured a 64-50 win over Butler.

The Pirates enter this game after a 64-50 win over Butler on Saturday. The Golden Eagles head into this matchup after an 81-52 win against Xavier on Saturday. Savannah Catalon's team-leading 17 points paced the Pirates in the victory. Mackenzie Hare totaled 19 points, three rebounds and three assists for the Golden Eagles.

Seton Hall vs. Marquette Game Info

When: Tuesday, January 9, 2024 at 8:30 PM ET

Where: Walsh Gymnasium in South Orange, New Jersey

How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Seton Hall vs. Marquette Score Prediction

Prediction: Seton Hall 66, Marquette 63

Seton Hall Schedule Analysis

Against the UNLV Rebels, a top 50 team in our computer rankings, the Pirates captured their best win of the season on December 16, an 84-54 home victory.

The Pirates have one win against Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 31st-most in the nation.

Seton Hall has three wins over Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 10th-most in Division 1.

Seton Hall 2023-24 Best Wins

84-54 at home over UNLV (No. 28) on December 16

68-57 over East Carolina (No. 76) on November 22

57-49 on the road over Georgetown (No. 88) on December 20

64-50 on the road over Butler (No. 128) on January 6

82-63 at home over Rutgers (No. 147) on November 15

Marquette Schedule Analysis

On December 13, the Golden Eagles picked up their best win of the season, a 76-70 victory over the Creighton Bluejays, who rank No. 21 in the AP's Top 25.

The Golden Eagles have two wins over Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 15th-most in Division 1.

Marquette has tied for the 31st-most Quadrant 2 victories in the nation (two).

Marquette has tied for the 47th-most Quadrant 4 victories in the nation (six).

Marquette 2023-24 Best Wins

76-70 at home over Creighton (No. 21/AP Poll) on December 13

74-58 over Arkansas (No. 47) on November 25

73-65 over Boston College (No. 85) on November 24

71-67 at home over Illinois (No. 94) on November 11

64-62 on the road over Illinois State (No. 126) on December 10

Seton Hall Leaders

Azana Baines: 15.6 PTS, 1.5 STL, 43.1 FG%, 35.5 3PT% (11-for-31)

15.6 PTS, 1.5 STL, 43.1 FG%, 35.5 3PT% (11-for-31) Amari Wright: 5.6 PTS, 6.1 AST, 2.6 STL, 46.8 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (3-for-14)

5.6 PTS, 6.1 AST, 2.6 STL, 46.8 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (3-for-14) Micah Gray: 13.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 35.1 FG%, 33 3PT% (34-for-103)

13.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 35.1 FG%, 33 3PT% (34-for-103) A'Jah Davis: 6 PTS, 50.6 FG%

6 PTS, 50.6 FG% Catalon: 5.7 PTS, 1.4 STL, 46.2 FG%, 47.8 3PT% (11-for-23)

Marquette Leaders

Liza Karlen: 16.7 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.1 BLK, 51.7 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (8-for-22)

16.7 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.1 BLK, 51.7 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (8-for-22) Jordan King: 14.7 PTS, 1.1 STL, 43 FG%, 39.7 3PT% (25-for-63)

14.7 PTS, 1.1 STL, 43 FG%, 39.7 3PT% (25-for-63) Hare: 14.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 50.3 FG%, 49.5 3PT% (48-for-97)

14.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 50.3 FG%, 49.5 3PT% (48-for-97) Frannie Hottinger: 9.1 PTS, 8.1 REB, 49.6 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (4-for-13)

9.1 PTS, 8.1 REB, 49.6 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (4-for-13) Rose Nkumu: 7.9 PTS, 1.8 STL, 53.9 FG%, 40.7 3PT% (11-for-27)

Seton Hall Performance Insights

The Pirates are outscoring opponents by 14.3 points per game with a +214 scoring differential overall. They put up 66.8 points per game (168th in college basketball) and allow 52.5 per outing (11th in college basketball).

On offense, Seton Hall is tallying 53 points per game this year in conference action. To compare, its overall average (66.8 points per game) is 13.8 PPG higher.

The Pirates put up 69.7 points per game when playing at home, compared to 63.3 points per game away from home, a difference of 6.4 points per contest.

Seton Hall gives up 46.9 points per game at home this season, compared to 61.3 on the road.

The Pirates have seen a downturn in scoring lately, putting up 65.7 points per game in their last 10 outings, 1.1 points fewer than the 66.8 they've scored this season.

Marquette Performance Insights

The Golden Eagles have a +260 scoring differential, topping opponents by 17.3 points per game. They're putting up 78.1 points per game, 35th in college basketball, and are allowing 60.8 per outing to rank 106th in college basketball.

In conference play, Marquette is scoring fewer points (69.3 per game) than it is overall (78.1) in 2023-24.

The Golden Eagles average 83.2 points per game at home, and 69 on the road.

Marquette is conceding fewer points at home (57.4 per game) than away (68).

The Golden Eagles are averaging 75.6 points per game in their past 10 games, which is 2.5 fewer points than their average for the season (78.1).

