Tuesday's game between the Seton Hall Pirates (10-5, 3-1 Big East) and the Georgetown Hoyas (8-7, 1-3 Big East) at Capital One Arena has a projected final score of 75-69 based on our computer prediction, with Seton Hall coming out on top. Game time is at 6:30 PM on January 9.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Georgetown vs. Seton Hall Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, January 9, 2024

Tuesday, January 9, 2024 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Capital One Arena

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Georgetown vs. Seton Hall Score Prediction

Prediction: Seton Hall 75, Georgetown 69

Spread & Total Prediction for Georgetown vs. Seton Hall

Computer Predicted Spread: Seton Hall (-6.0)

Seton Hall (-6.0) Computer Predicted Total: 143.2

Georgetown's record against the spread so far this season is 5-10-0, while Seton Hall's is 6-8-1. Both the Hoyas and the Pirates are 6-9-0 in terms of going over the point total in their games this season. Over the past 10 games, Georgetown has a 3-7 record against the spread while going 5-5 overall. Seton Hall has gone 4-6 against the spread and 6-4 overall in its last 10 matches.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Georgetown Performance Insights

The Hoyas have a +4 scoring differential, putting up 72.4 points per game (247th in college basketball) and allowing 72.1 (204th in college basketball).

Georgetown prevails in the rebound battle by an average of 1.4 boards. It is recording 36.3 rebounds per game (189th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 34.9 per contest.

Georgetown knocks down 8.4 three-pointers per game (100th in college basketball), 2.1 more than its opponents (6.3). It is shooting 35.6% from deep (99th in college basketball) while allowing opponents to shoot 29.7%.

The Hoyas average 92.2 points per 100 possessions on offense (241st in college basketball), and give up 91.8 points per 100 possessions (222nd in college basketball).

Georgetown has lost the turnover battle by 1.4 turnovers per game, committing 12.6 (264th in college basketball action) while forcing 11.2 (252nd in college basketball).

Seton Hall Performance Insights

The Pirates are outscoring opponents by 4.7 points per game, with a +71 scoring differential overall. They put up 73.3 points per game (222nd in college basketball) and allow 68.6 per contest (119th in college basketball).

Seton Hall ranks 111th in the nation at 38.1 rebounds per game. That's 5.7 more than the 32.4 its opponents average.

Seton Hall knocks down 5.3 three-pointers per game (339th in college basketball) while shooting 31.1% from deep (285th in college basketball). It is making 2.8 fewer threes than its opponents, who drain 8.1 per game at 34.5%.

Seton Hall and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The Pirates commit 12.2 per game (229th in college basketball) and force 12.3 (161st in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.