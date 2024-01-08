Maine versus Boston University is a game to see on a Monday NCAA Women's Hockey schedule that features plenty of exciting matchups.

Watch your favorite women's college hockey team this season on ESPN+ and Fubo!

How to Watch More Sports Today

Women's College Hockey Streaming Live Today

Watch Boston University vs Maine

Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!

Make sure you're following along with women's college hockey action all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!