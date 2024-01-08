How to Watch Women's NCAA Hockey Today: TV & Live Streaming Links - Monday, January 8
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 9:02 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Maine versus Boston University is a game to see on a Monday NCAA Women's Hockey schedule that features plenty of exciting matchups.
Watch your favorite women's college hockey team this season on ESPN+ and Fubo!
How to Watch More Sports Today
Women's College Hockey Streaming Live Today
Watch Boston University vs Maine
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
Make sure you're following along with women's college hockey action all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.