Terry Rozier and the Chicago Bulls will battle when the Charlotte Hornets (8-25) square off against the Bulls (16-21) at Spectrum Center on Monday, January 8, starting at 7:00 PM ET.

Buy Tickets for This Game on Ticketmaster!

Hornets vs. Bulls Game Info

Game Day: Monday, January 8, 2024

Monday, January 8, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSE and NBCS-CHI

BSSE and NBCS-CHI Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Arena: Spectrum Center

Spectrum Center Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Terry Rozier vs. DeMar DeRozan Fantasy Comparison

Stat Terry Rozier DeMar DeRozan Total Fantasy Pts 875.3 1291.5 Fantasy Pts Per Game 39.8 36.9 Fantasy Rank 34 -

Buy DeRozan and Rozier gear on Fanatics!

Terry Rozier vs. DeMar DeRozan Insights

Terry Rozier & the Hornets

Rozier gets the Hornets 23.7 points, 3.8 boards and 7.1 assists per game. He also averages 1.2 steals and 0.4 blocks.

The Hornets have a -350 scoring differential, falling short by 10.6 points per game. They're putting up 109.5 points per game, 27th in the league, and are allowing 120.1 per outing to rank 25th in the NBA.

Charlotte ranks 27th in the league at 41.1 rebounds per game. That's 3.8 fewer than the 44.9 its opponents average.

The Hornets make 11.3 three-pointers per game (27th in the league), 2.3 fewer than their opponents. They are shooting 35.7% from deep (20th in NBA) and opponents are shooting 39.6%.

Charlotte and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The Hornets commit 13.2 per game (18th in league) and force 13.4 (14th in NBA).

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

DeMar DeRozan & the Bulls

DeMar DeRozan posts 22.2 points, 3.7 boards and 5.3 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.7 blocks.

The Bulls have been outscored by 2.4 points per game (scoring 109.1 points per game to rank 28th in the league while allowing 111.5 per contest to rank sixth in the NBA) and have a -89 scoring differential overall.

Chicago loses the rebound battle by 1.4 boards on average. it records 43.2 rebounds per game, which ranks 21st in the league, while its opponents grab 44.6 per outing.

The Bulls hit 11.6 three-pointers per game (25th in the league), 2.3 fewer than their opponents (13.9). They are shooting 35.5% from beyond the arc (21st in the NBA) while allowing opponents to shoot 36.6%.

Chicago has committed 11.7 turnovers per game (third in NBA play), 2.2 fewer than the 13.9 it forces on average (sixth in the league).

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Terry Rozier vs. DeMar DeRozan Advanced Stats

Stat Terry Rozier DeMar DeRozan Plus/Minus Per Game -7.6 -3.4 Usage Percentage 28.3% 25.4% True Shooting Pct 56.9% 56.6% Total Rebound Pct 6.1% 5.6% Assist Pct 32% 23.2%

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.