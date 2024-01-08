South Carolina State vs. Howard: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - January 8
The South Carolina State Bulldogs (4-13, 0-1 MEAC) will try to halt a three-game losing streak when hosting the Howard Bison (5-11, 0-1 MEAC) at 7:30 PM ET on Monday, January 8, 2024 at Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center. The game airs on ESPN+.
In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Howard vs. South Carolina State matchup.
South Carolina State vs. Howard Game Info
- When: Monday, January 8, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center in Orangeburg, South Carolina
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
South Carolina State vs. Howard Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Howard Moneyline
|South Carolina State Moneyline
|FanDuel
|Howard (-4.5)
|154.5
|-178
|+146
South Carolina State vs. Howard Betting Trends
- South Carolina State has put together an 8-7-1 ATS record so far this year.
- The Bulldogs have covered the spread eight times this year (8-5 ATS) when playing as at least 4-point underdogs.
- Howard has covered six times in 15 chances against the spread this season.
- Bison games have hit the over 11 out of 15 times this season.
